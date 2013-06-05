* Sources had said India's Sun Pharma was eyeing Meda
* Shares in Meda fall 8 pct
* Generic drugs sector busy with deals
By Simon Johnson and Sumeet Chatterjee
STOCKHOLM/MUMBAI, June 5 Swedish drugmaker Meda
said it was not discussing being taken over, after a source with
knowledge of the matter said talks about a deal with India's Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries had foundered on valuation.
In a further blow to Sun Pharmaceutical, Meda
said on Wednesday it was strengthening its existing
cooperation with Sun's Indian rival Cipla over the
Dymista allergy medicine.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told
Reuters on May 31 that Sun was in talks to buy Meda for between
$5 billion and $6 billion to boost its generics business in
developed markets.
"Due to the recent speculation in the press and news media
concerning Meda merging with another pharmaceutical company, we
have decided to inform the market that there are currently no
such discussions," Meda said in a statement.
The company declined further comment.
Sources with direct knowledge of the talks said several
banks had offered Sun funding to buy Meda, but one said a deal
ran into problems due to "fundamental issues" over valuation,
without elaborating.
Meda makes specialty products, over-the-counter drugs and
branded generics - the same areas of focus as Sun Pharma - and
has a market capitalisation of about $4 billion.
Meda shares closed down 8 percent, while Sun rose 1.8
percent.
The drugs sector has seen several deals recently, including
a planned $5 billion purchase of Warner Chilcott Plc by
Actavis Inc and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc's $8.7 billion tie-up with Bausch & Lomb.
CIPLA LINK
Buying Meda would have given Sun access to Dymista, an
allergy medicine that received U.S. approval last year and is
viewed by analysts as having good potential.
However, the inhaler product is manufactured and supplied to
Meda by Sun rival Cipla. Meda said on Wednesday it was expanding
its cooperation with Cipla which would give it access to more
markets, including China.
It said Cipla would be responsible for formulation, while
Meda will be responsible for clinical development, registration,
marketing and sales of Dymista.
"If Meda and Cipla are extending the arrangement for Dymista
to newer markets then there are chances that Sun Pharma might
not pursue things further," said Siddhant Khandekar, analyst at
brokerage ICICI Direct in Mumbai.
"Because if the deal goes through then Sun would be sourcing
a key product from its rival in India ... which is not a good
business situation," the analyst added.
Other Meda drugs have not performed so strongly, however,
and its core earnings, or EBITDA, fell 16 percent last year on
sales of about 13 billion crowns ($2 billion).
Analysts expect core earnings to be flat in 2013, making
its enterprise value of around 10 times EBITDA relatively
expensive, according to one banker.
Mumbai-based Sun is India's most valuable drugmaker, with a
market capitalisation of some $20 billion, and has made several
acquisitions in recent years including the purchase of
U.S.-based Dusa Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $230 million.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Lannin in Stockholm
Jane Barrett and Erica Billingham)