Feb 10 Generic drug maker Mylan NV said it would buy Sweden's Meda AB for about $9.9 billion, including debt, in a combination of cash and stock.

Mylan said the offer, recommended by Meda's board, was for 165 Swedish crowns per share. ($1 = 8.4062 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)