Nigerian oil labour union calls for Exxon Mobil shutdown in Delta
YENAGOA, Nigeria, May 19 A Nigerian oil labour union on Friday called for the shutdown of all Exxon Mobil Corp facilities in the Niger Delta, a union representative said.
Feb 10 Generic drug maker Mylan NV said it would buy Sweden's Meda AB for about $9.9 billion, including debt, in a combination of cash and stock.
Mylan said the offer, recommended by Meda's board, was for 165 Swedish crowns per share. ($1 = 8.4062 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
YENAGOA, Nigeria, May 19 A Nigerian oil labour union on Friday called for the shutdown of all Exxon Mobil Corp facilities in the Niger Delta, a union representative said.
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday: