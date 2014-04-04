STOCKHOLM, April 4 Swedish drug maker Meda said on Friday U.S. generics firm Mylan had contacted Meda and proposed to buy it but that the board had rejected the indicative proposal.

"All continued discussions between Meda and Mylan have been terminated without further actions," Meda said in statement.

Shares in Meda were halted on Friday following media reports that Mylan was looking into buying it. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)