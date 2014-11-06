STOCKHOLM Nov 6 Swedish drug maker Meda
posted a higher than expected third-quarter core
profit on Thursday and raised its margin outlook for 2014
slightly.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
rose to 975 million Swedish crowns ($132.3 million) in the
period from a year-ago 874 million. The mean forecast in a
Reuters poll of analysts was for 955 million.
Meda stuck to its forecast for full-year sales of around 15
billion crowns but raised the forecast for the EBITDA margin.
Meda expects EBITDA margin to improve slightly compared to
full-year 2013, excluding integration costs and other costs
associated with the acquisition of Italy's Rottapharm, completed
in October. The prior forecast was for the margin to be line
with last year's.
(1 US dollar = 7.3699 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Rebecka Roos, editing by Daniel Dickson)