STOCKHOLM, July 23 Swedish drug maker Meda reported second-quarter core profit well above market expectations on Thursday and stood by its 2015 sales and profitability outlook.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.75 billion crowns ($204 million) from a year-ago 993 million, topping the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of 1.49 billion.

Excluding non-recurring items, EBITDA was 1.78 billion.

Like-for-like sales growth was 2 percent. Meda repeated it expects 2015 sales of around 20 billion crowns and an improved EBITDA margin compared to 2014.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.5805 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)