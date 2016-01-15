NEW YORK/STOCKHOLM Jan 15 Swedish drug firm
Meda is nearing a deal to sell its U.S. business
after an auction that has attracted rival drug makers as well as
private equity firms, people familiar with the matter said.
The sources did not name the bidders or give a value for the
business, although one said final offers were in excess of $850
million.
A sale would leave Meda to focus on its larger operations in
Europe and faster-growing emerging markets while reducing debt
and increasing its fire power for further acquisitions.
Having received final bids for the business last month, a
deal could be signed this month, the sources said.
Meda declined to comment.
In the 12 months to the end of September the U.S. business
had sales of 3.2 billion Swedish crowns ($374 million).
Including debt, Meda had an enterprise value of about three
times sales over the same 12 months, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
A similar valuation of the U.S. business would imply a price
tag of about $1.1 billion.
While Meda has boosted its business in Europe and emerging
markets with the acquisition in 2014 of Italy's Rottapharm, it
has remained a minor player in the United States which makes up
roughly 16 percent of group sales.
Rothschild, which also advised Meda on the 21.2 billion
crown ($2.5 billion) Rottapharm acquisition, is running the
sale, the sources said. Rothschild also declined to comment.
After a Bloomberg report in August saying Meda was
considering a sale of its U.S. business, the company said in a
statement acquisitions and divestments were a natural part of
the business model. "Evaluating the U.S. operations is one
project," it said.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Sven Nordenstam; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)