May 31 India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Swedish
drugmaker Meda AB for between $5 billion and $6
billion to boost its generics business in developed markets,
two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Meda makes specialty products, over the counter drugs and
branded generics - the same areas of focus as Sun Pharma.
Mumbai-based Sun Pharma is India's most valuable drugmaker
and has made a series of acquisitions in the past.
It is in talks with a clutch of banks to raise funds for a
possible deal, the sources said, declining to be identified
because the talks are not public.
A spokeswoman for Sun Pharma, which has a market value of
roughly $20 billion, declined to comment. Meda was not
immediately available for comment.
