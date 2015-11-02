(Adds details, shares)
Nov 2 MedAssets Inc, a healthcare
analytics provider, agreed on Monday to be acquired by private
equity firm Pamplona Capital Management for about $1.86 billion
in cash.
Pamplona's offer of $31.35 per MedAssets share represents a
premium of 32 percent to the stock's closing pricing on Friday.
MedAssets' shares were up at $30.80 in light premarket
trading.
Georgia-based MedAssets helps hospitals and other healthcare
service providers cut costs.
MedAssets' revenue cycle management business, which helps
healthcare providers improve net revenue and operations, will be
combined with Pamplona-owned Precyse, the private equity firm
said.
Pamplona said it would sell MedAssets' spend and clinical
resource management division to healthcare services provider
VHA-UHC Alliance once the deal closes, expected in the first
quarter of 2016. The division helps manage costs related to
clinical trials.
The equity value has been calculated on MedAssets' 59.3
million shares outstanding as of Sept. 30.
Including debt, the deal is worth about $2.7 billion.
Morgan Stanley and Barclays are Pamplona's financial
advisers, while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is the legal
adviser.
Goldman Sachs & Co and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc are
MedAssets' financial advisers and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
the legal adviser
MedAssets' shares closed at $23.68 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)