BRIEF-Yunnan Nantian Electronics Information sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 40-50 mln yuan
April 17 Yunnan Nantian Electronics Information Co Ltd:
Dec 5 Medasys SA :
* Launches secure services platform for healthcare operators with support of Montpellier Regional University Hospital Centre Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 17 Yunnan Nantian Electronics Information Co Ltd:
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.1 million shares, representing 7.32 percent of outstanding