JAKARTA Aug 18 Indonesia's government has approved an Indonesian investor group's bid to buy control of Newmont Nusa Tenggara (NNT), which operates the country's second-biggest copper and gold mine, a senior official said on Thursday.

"It has been approved. All the documents have met the requirements," Bambang Gatot Ariyono, the director-general of coal and minerals in the Energy Ministry, told reporters.

A consortium consisting of oil and gas tycoon Arifin Panigoro and banker Agus Projosasmito announced in late June that it will spend $2.6 billion to buy 82.2 percent of NNT.

The Indonesian group, under Amman Mineral Internasional, is buying 56 percent of NNT from U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp and Japan's Sumitomo Corp and its partners. It will buy the remaining 26.2 percent from local companies. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)