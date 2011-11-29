* All signatories received money from companies
* Towns says deal will drive down health care costs
WASHINGTON Nov 28 Seven U.S. lawmakers with
the Congressional Black Caucus sent a letter to antitrust
regulators supporting Express Scripts' (ESRX.O) planned
purchase of pharmacy benefits manager Medco Health Solutions
MHS.N.
Representative Edolphus Towns, in the letter to Federal
Trade Commission Chairman Jon Leibowitz, urged an "expeditious
review" of the multibillion dollar merger.
"Experts have indicated that the combined company has the
potential to foster greater competition among businesses and
help to create new business models that will drive down the
costs of health care, while enhancing access to critical drug
therapies," Towns, a New York Democrat, wrote in his letter,
which his office released on Monday.
The letter was also signed by Representatives Alcee
Hastings, William Lacy Clay, Danny Davis, Gregory Meeks, Eddie
Bernice Johnson and Emanuel Cleaver.
All have received donations from the companies during this
political cycle, according to the Center for Responsive
Politics which tracks political giving.
Clay received $10,000 from Express Scripts, Hastings
received $3,250 from Medco, Cleaver received $2,500 from Medco,
Johnson received $1,500 from Medco and Towns, Davis and Meeks
each received $1,000 from Medco during the current election
cycle, according to the organization's web site.
The deal, announced in July, would combine two of the three
U.S. pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that are large enough to
manage prescription drug benefits for nationwide companies. The
merged company would control nearly one-third of the market.
An antitrust subcommittee at the House of Representatives
held hearings on the deal and a Senate panel will also look at
it, although congressional hearings will have no formal effect
on the legal antitrust review.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)