WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. antitrust
regulators appear increasingly unlikely to block pharmaceutical
benefits giant Express Scripts' purchase of rival Medco
Health Solutions, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Federal Trade Commission is meeting with the companies
to reach an agreement on what conditions to put on the $29
billion deal, the newspaper said in an online report.
Critics of the deal have said allowing the merger of two of
the three largest pharmaceutical benefit managers would lead to
higher prices and worse service for patients.
The report also said that the FTC had reached agreement with
the companies on extending a deadline for the agency's decision.
That deadline had been Monday.