SAN FRANCISCO, March 23 Medco Health
Solutions Inc will pay $2.75 million to resolve an
investigation over a consultant it used to secure business at
California's pension fund for public employees, state Attorney
General Kamala Harris' office said on Friday.
At issue was the pharmacy benefits manager's hiring of
Alfred Villalobos, a former board member of the California
Public Employees' Retirement System who has worked as a
placement agent for companies seeking work from the pension
fund.
The fund, best known as Calpers, last March released a
report of its review of placement agent activity in which
Villalobos was sharply criticized.
Calpers also criticized Fred Buenrostro, a former chief
executive officer of the fund, over his close ties to
Villalobos.
Calpers' report said Medco paid Villalobos $4 million to
help the company land a pharmacy benefits contract at the fund.
Harris' office had also been looking into Medco's ties to
Villalobos and his ties to Buenrostro, who was replaced by the
fund's board in 2008.
Under the terms of the settlement, Medco denied any
liability or wrongdoing arising from the investigation into
whether fees paid to Villalobos were used to fund improper
gifts, payments or campaign contributions to Calpers board
members or staff.
A spokeswoman for Medco, which has agreed to be bought by
rival Express Scripts Inc, said in a statement that
independent members of the company's board of directors
concluded a review and determined that "no employee violated any
laws or regulations; no employee violated the Medco Code of
Conduct and all employees acted ethically, with integrity,
transparency and in good faith."
"Medco is pleased that after an exhaustive 18-month
investigation Medco's view of the facts has been affirmed - in
short, there has been no finding that anybody at Medco did
anything wrong at any time," the spokeswoman said. "We cannot
overstate the importance of resolving this matter in clearing
Medco's good name and validating the integrity of our people and
business practices."
Express Scripts declined to comment. Villalobos' lawyer was
not immediately available for comment.
Medco's payment will reimburse California for its
investigation costs and attorney fees, and Harris' office will
close its probe.
"Medco agrees, under the settlement, to a court order
requiring the company to not unlawfully interfere or tamper with
the competitive bidding process of any California governmental
or quasi-governmental agency, and agrees to a requirement that
Medco's independent directors comprehensively review the
investigative materials in order to take internal measures to
ensure that problems do not occur again," Harris' office said in
a statement.