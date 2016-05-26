May 26 Medeon Biodesign :

* Says it to issue 6 million new shares at T$115 per share in order to enrich operating funds

* Says 900,000 shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 5,100,000 shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zJmX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)