UPDATE 2-Australian banks face 'Pandora's box' of taxes after state hike
* Bank shares down 1 pct in flat market (Recasts with WA comments, adds investor quote, bank reaction, international context)
-- Source link: bloom.bg/2rCjxvz
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Bank shares down 1 pct in flat market (Recasts with WA comments, adds investor quote, bank reaction, international context)
June 23 Australian shares were flat on Friday with financial stocks falling after an Australian state imposed a surprise tax on the country's five biggest banks, while gains in materials and healthcare stocks kept the index afloat.