Internet retailer Amazon has started hiring staff to
become an online car dealer in Europe, trade weekly
Automobilwoche reported on Saturday.
* Automobilwoche cites Christoph Moeller, a former auto
industry specialist at advisory firm Oliver Wyman, as saying he
has been put in charge of Amazon's European business with
carmakers.
* Amazon plans to run the business out of Luxembourg and is
looking at Britain as a possible pilot market.
* Automobilwoche cites an industry source as saying Amazon
has been hiring car sales executives.
* The weekly says Amazon declined to comment.
(Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)