-- Source link: bit.ly/2qrpvN4
-- Eight major banks in China's capital Beijing city,
including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
,, and China Construction Bank Corp (CCB)
,, have eliminated discounts on mortgage
rates for first-home buyers, effective from May 1. The banks
also hiked the mortgage rates for second-home buyers, which is
now set at 20 percent higher than the benchmark interest rate,
also effective from May 1, state newspaper Security Times
reported on Tuesday.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not
vouch for its accuracy