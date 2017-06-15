Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - JUN 23, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 22 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
- Source link: (bit.ly/2tooDt9)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 22 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)