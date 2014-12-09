UPDATE 8-U.S. VP Pence kicks off Japan talks, both sides seek "near term" results
* U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross says eager to increase trade ties
Dec 9 Matthew Winkler, editor in chief of Bloomberg News, is stepping down from his role leading the news service and will be succeeded by John Micklethwait, currently editor in chief of The Economist magazine, Bloomberg said on Tuesday.
Winkler was the founding editor of Bloomberg News.
Micklethwait takes over in early 2015, Bloomberg said. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross says eager to increase trade ties
SHANGHAI, April 18 Audi AG and its China joint-venture partner FAW Group will produce and sell five "e-tron" plug-in cars in China over the next five years, part of a global push to boost sales of all-electric battery and plug-in hybrid vehicles.