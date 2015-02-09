Feb 9 NBC News anchor Brian Williams said he did
not intentionally misrepresent a harrowing experience of the
Iraq War, speaking to U.S. military newspaper Stars and Stripes
in his first published interview since NBC launched an inquiry
into his reporting.
Williams, the anchor of top-rated "NBC Nightly News," took
himself off the air on Saturday as the Comcast Corp-owned
network investigates his claims that he rode in a
helicopter that was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade during the
first days of the Iraq War in 2003.
"It's very basic I would not have chosen to make this
mistake," Williams told the newspaper on Feb 4. Stars and
Stripes first reported on a number of soldiers who disputed the
claims, saying Williams was not on or anywhere near the
helicopter that was hit.
"Because I knew we had all come under fire, I guess I had
assumed that all of the airframes took some damage because we
all went down," Williams said in the interview published on
Monday.
"I don't know what screwed up in my mind that caused me to
conflate one aircraft from the other," he added.
Williams' apology last week, in which he said he
misremembered the event, was widely mocked and derided.
He also on Sunday called off a scheduled Thursday appearance
on David Letterman's "Late Show."
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Christian Plumb)