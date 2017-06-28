BRIEF-India's Patel Integrated Logistics executed loan documents worth INR 50 mln with SIDBI
* Executed loan documents worth INR 50 million with SIDBI for setting up warehouse facility at Bangalore
- Source link: (bit.ly/2tVN2Yr)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says its unit ABCL entered into a definitive Share Subscription Agreement with PI Opportunities Fund - 1