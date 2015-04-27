(Corrects to Conde Nast from CNE in paragraph 5)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, April 26 Privately held Conde Nast
may best be known as the publisher of fashion, culture and
lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Vanity Fair and GQ, but it is
hoping to draw new consumers and advertisers through the realm
of virtual reality.
Conde Nast Entertainment (CNE), the publisher's film,
television and video division, will unveil two original virtual
reality series for the upcoming year at its Tuesday presentation
before advertisers at the Newfronts, an annual digital content
showcase in New York.
While the company is keeping tight-lipped on the details of
the shows it will produce with virtual reality company Jaunt VR,
one of which will be in a narrative reality format, it is the
first major publisher to use the technology for serialized
storytelling.
"We're speaking to some very impressive film makers to
partner with us on this venture," said Dawn Ostroff, president
of CNE. "The virtual reality space not only will allow the
viewer to become more engaged, it'll make them more immersed."
Print publishers have been ramping up their online video
content in an attempt to draw digital consumers to their brands
and revive interest from advertisers. Conde Nast's digital
audience has now surpassed its print audience, the company said.
The two series will air on CNE's The Scene, launched a year
ago and home to 2,500 original videos created in 2014 by Conde
Nast's brands as well as partners such as ABC News and
Buzzfeed.
The Scene is available on multiple platforms such as Apple
TV, Roku and its website, and CNE said it is developing
smartphones apps.
The options for viewing virtual reality are still limited,
with only Samsung's Galaxy Gear VR headset and
Google's Cardboard VR devices available, both to use
with smartphones.
But Jens Christensen, founder and chief executive officer
of Jaunt VR, said virtual reality will be part of the mainstream
smartphone experience. The content being made for CNE is likely
to have an option to view without a virtual reality device as
well.
"Imagine being on the front row of a fashion show, or at a
red carpet event, that'd be very compelling to people," he said.
DIGITAL DRAWS ADVERTISERS, MILLENNIALS
CNE will also unveil new scripted series "The Tyler Zone,"
starring actor Danny Pudi from the TV show "Community," in
association with 20th Century Fox, and comedy group The
Lonely Island, which will air exclusively on The Scene.
"The Tyler Zone," a sci-fi comedy about a man experiencing
bizarre phenomenon in a small town, is an example of how CNE is
hoping to develop TV-quality programming that doesn't
necessarily overlap with its print audience.
In 2014, CNE said it had 1.8 billion views of its original
videos and averaged 17 million U.S. viewers a month, excluding
mobile and some syndication viewers.
For advertisers, digital is not only cheaper - about half of
standard print advertising rates - but also reaches a much
larger audience, especially among Millennials, said Jenny
Schauer, associate media director at marketing agency
DigitasLBi.
CNE will produce more than 2,500 videos in the next year,
more than any other publisher, the company said. It will also
add ten new content partners, including Billboard, Pitchfork and
The Onion.
"There isn't very much overlap between people who are
watching digital video and people who read all our magazines,"
Ostroff said. "We're able to go into a different medium and
introduce our brand to different audiences."
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)