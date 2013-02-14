UNITED NATIONS Feb 14 Cyber attacks against
journalists and media organizations around the world have
increased over the past few years as criminal hackers provide a
cheap and easy way of censoring the press, a media rights group
said on Thursday.
The Committee to Protect Journalists said media cyber
attacks, such as those that recently occurred at The New York
Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post, were simply part
of a growing global trend.
"We have seen distributed denial of service attacks against
individual journalists and against individual news outlets
increasing over the last few years," Robert Mahoney, the rights
group's deputy director, told reporters.
Denial of service attacks occur when hackers disrupt
operations by flooding them with information. The New York Times
and the Wall Street Journal both have said that the cyber
attacks targeting them last month originated in China.
"They are becoming increasingly sophisticated, it's very
cheap to hire criminal hackers to mount such a distributed
denial of service attack and digital security, information
security is vital," Mahoney said.
"We have reports in places in Africa and Asia of journalists
coming under attack, even in North Africa, even before the 'Arab
Spring' there were attacks against news outlets in Tunisia for
example," he said. "We have seen whole newspapers brought down
in countries like Ethiopia because there's been an attack."
