WARSAW Aug 28 Poland's largest media group
Cyfrowy Polsat surprised with a 63-percent rise in its
second-quarter net profit thanks to the inclusion of results
from its mobile arm Polkomtel, it said on Thursday.
Cyfrowy, which consolidates Poland's top pay-TV platform, a
leading private broadcaster as well as Poland's No.3 mobile
operator, booked net earnings of 132 million zlotys ($41.6
million), compared to 36 million expected by analysts.
Analysts expected the earnings to be burdened by debt
restructuring costs, with estimates ranging from a net profit of
almost 99 million zlotys to a loss of almost 40 million for the
April-June period.
Thanks to results at mobile arm Polkomtel, consolidated for
the first time for around half of the quarter, both Cyfrowy's
revenues and core profit EBITDA more than doubled to 1.75
billion and 709 million zlotys, respectively.
(1 US dollar = 3.1764 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)