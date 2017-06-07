BRIEF-3I Infotech says Tata Capital Financial Services withdrew winding up petition against co
* Says Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd has withdrawn winding up petition filed by it against company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
- Source link: (bit.ly/2rKnZa4)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
