UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
WARSAW, Sept 10 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Wednesday it sold a 2.44-percent stake in Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat.
EBRD said it sold a third of its overall stake in Cyfrowy Polsat "at a price close to the closing price of 25.23 zlotys on the Warsaw Stock Exchange."
Earlier on Wednesday, sources told Reuters that Cyfrowy's shareholders sold 15 million company shares in an accelerated book-building process at 24.75 zlotys per share. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.