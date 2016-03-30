LOS ANGELES Media company Fullscreen will launch a $5-a-month video streaming service for teens and young adults on April 26 with exclusive content from stars of digital video and social media, the company said on Wednesday.

Original programming will range from short-form, unscripted series to feature-length movies from video creators such as Grace Helbig and Alexis G. Zall. The ad-free service also will include former TV hits such as "Dawson's Creek" and "Saved by the Bell."

Media companies are creating digital video services to capture viewers who are leaving traditional TV for platforms such as Netflix or Alphabet Inc's YouTube.

The Fullscreen service is designed to lure fans who want to see their favorite online video creators in longer, and sometimes scripted, formats, Fullscreen CEO George Strompolos said in an interview. Some of the original series will be released in one batch for binge viewing, he said, while others will debut daily or weekly.

Fullscreen is owned by Otter Media, a joint venture between AT&T and The Chernin Group.

AT&T will promote the new streaming service to its video, mobile and broadband customers, and will help finance original programming, Strompolos said.

