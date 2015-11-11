Nov 10 Regional TV broadcaster Media General Inc's board is leaning toward deciding that Nexstar Broadcasting Inc's offer is likely to be better for shareholders than its existing agreement to buy diversified media company Meredith Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

In September, Media General said it would buy Meredith for about $2.34 billion to create the third-largest local TV station owner in the United States. A few weeks later, Nexstar made an unsolicited bid to buy Media General in a $4.1 billion deal, after a private offer it made in August was rejected.

Media General, which has a board meeting on Friday, is prepared to say that Nexstar has a reasonable chance of submitting a superior offer after negotiations, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1WQPJAT)

Activist investor Starboard Value LP disclosed a 4.5 percent stake in Media General in September and urged the company to sell itself to Nexstar and scrap its plan to buy Meredith.

Talks between Nexstar and Media General could begin as soon as Monday and the decision to negotiate Nexstar's current unsolicited offer does not mean the offer is preferred, but rather Nexstar may be willing to make a superior offer, Bloomberg said, citing the people.

Media General, Nexstar Broadcasting Group and Meredith Corp could not be immediately reached for comment outside U.S. regular business hours. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)