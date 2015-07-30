By Erik Kirschbaum
| BERLIN, July 30
BERLIN, July 30 Germany opened a treason
investigation on Thursday into a news website that a broadcaster
said had reported on plans to increase state surveillance of
online communications.
German media said it was the first time in more than 50
years that journalists had faced treason charges, and some
denounced the move as an attack on the freedom of the press.
"The Federal Prosecutor has started an investigation on
suspicion of treason into the articles ... published on the
internet blog Netzpolitik.org," a spokeswoman for the
prosecutor's office said.
She added that the move followed a criminal complaint by
Germany's domestic intelligence agency, the Office for the
Protection of the Constitution (BfV), over articles about the
BfV that appeared on the website on Feb. 25 and April 15. It
said the articles had been based on leaked documents.
The public broadcaster ARD reported that Netzpolitik.org had
published an article this year on how the BfV was seeking extra
funding to increase its online surveillance, and another about
plans to set up a special unit to monitor social media, both
based on leaked confidential documents.
The website specialises in Internet politics, data
protection, freedom of information and digital rights issues.
"This is an attack on the freedom of the press,"
Netzpolitik.org journalist Andre Meister, targeted by the
investigation along with editor-in-chief Markus Beckedahl, said
in a statement. "We're not going to be intimidated by this."
Michael Konken, head of the German press association (DJV),
echoed the sentiment, and called the probe "an unacceptable
attempt to muzzle two critical journalists".
In 1962, Defence Minister Franz Josef Strauss was forced to
resign after treason charges were brought against the news
weekly Der Spiegel for a cover story alleging that West
Germany's armed forces were unprepared to defend it against the
communist threat in the Cold War.
Beckedahl told the TV network N24: "I'm torn between feeling
like this is an accolade and the thought that it could end up
leading to jail."
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Kevin Liffey)