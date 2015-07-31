BERLIN, July 31 Germany has suspended a treason
investigation into a news website while experts decide whether
its articles on plans to increase state surveillance of online
communications constituted a revelation of state secrets.
The probe opened on Thursday after a criminal complaint by
the domestic intelligence agency, the Office for the Protection
of the Constitution (BfV), over articles about it that appeared
on the Netzpolitik.org blog on Feb. 25 and April 15.
Netzpolitik acknowledged in its reports that excerpts it had
cited were either intended to be dealt with by a closed
parliamentary committee or from a restricted official document.
However, Justice Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday that he
had doubts about whether the journalists had intended to harm
the state.
The federal prosecutor's office, which was accused by the
German press association DJV of attacking press freedom, said an
expert study would determine whether the documents concerned
contained state secrets.
"The investigation will be paused until the expert report
comes in," Federal Prosecutor Harald Range told the Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung daily newspaper.
Netzpolitik.org specialises in Internet politics, data
protection, freedom of information and digital rights issues.
The two articles in question reported on how the BfV was
seeking extra budget funding to increase its online
surveillance, and on plans to set up a special unit to monitor
social media.
The allegation of treason against journalists carries echoes
of the 1962 "Spiegel Affair", a Cold War-era scandal widely seen
as a landmark in ensuring freedom of the press in postwar
Germany.
Defence Minister Franz Josef Strauss was forced to resign
after treason charges were brought against the news weekly Der
Spiegel for a cover story alleging that West Germany's armed
forces were unprepared to defend it against the communist threat
in the Cold War.
