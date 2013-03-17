By Chris Michaud
NEW YORK, March 16 Pop star Madonna on Saturday
presented CNN anchorman Anderson Cooper with a gay media
watchdog's top honors in recognition of his stature and
accomplishment as an openly gay journalist.
"Love thy neighbor as thyself," she said, decrying anti-gay
bullying that sometimes has led to suicide. "It's an atrocity to
me, and I don't accept it," she added to enthusiastic applause.
The annual Vito Russo Award is named after the activist and
film historian who was one of the founding member of media
watchdog group GLAAD, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against
Defamation.
"I am only here tonight because I've benefited from what
they and so many others have done," said Cooper, who came out
last summer, referring to activists like Russo and Larry Kramer.
The newsman said that "being gay is certainly one of the
greatest blessings" of his life, adding that "it opened my head
and heart in ways that I never could have predicted."
Past winners have included Suze Orman, Rosie O'Donnell,
Elton John and Tom Ford.
Film director Bret Ratner received the ignoble Ally Award, a
little over a year after he used a pejorative term for gays at a
new conference promoting his stint producing the Oscars.
He quickly stepped down, then worked with GLAAD on a pro-gay
public service announcement campaign.
In other awards handed out at the 24th annual ceremony,
NBC's "Smash" was named outstanding television drama, and the
film about 1980s AIDS activists, "How to Survive a Plague" won
for outstanding documentary.
CBS' "The Amazing Race," which has been won by gay couples
during its long run, received the award for reality program,
while MSNBC's "Being Transgender in America" and "Good Morning
America's report "Obama Endorses Marriage Equality" won awards
for television journalism.
The Boston Globe, Rolling Stone magazine, City Pages' Andy
Mannix, The New York Times' Frank Bruni and The Advocate/Out
were among winners for print journalism. "The Whale" and "From
White Plains" took the theater honors.
Awards also went to Spanish media including Telemundo,
People en Español, voces.huffingtonpost.com and ElDiarioNY.com.
(Editing by Xavier Briand)