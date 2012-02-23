LONDON Feb 23 The publisher of Britain's
Daily Express newspaper paid thousands of pounds in fees to a
private detective to dig for information on celebrities, a
senior British politician, a Royal girlfriend, crime victims, a
media critic and owners of two rival newspaper groups, according
to previously-confidential records.
The records show that the Daily Express group, owned by
Richard Desmond, a London businessman whose interests also
include X-rated TV channels and magazines, paid thousands of
pounds in fees to a company associated with private eye Steve
Whittamore for years after Whittamore pleaded guilty to
breaching a British data protection law.
The records, in the form of a cryptic computerized ledger
listing inquiry agencies, targets of inquiries, and amounts
paid, were compiled by the publisher and submitted to a British
judicial inquiry examining media reporting practices. The ledger
enumerates scores of cases in which Express Newspapers paid
Whittamore for information on public and private figures.
While the documents' existence was discussed at an inquiry
hearing last month, its full content was not made public.
Editors and lawyers for the Express group did not respond to
detailed emails requesting comment on the company's use of
private detectives or what they did with such information. A
company lawyer said she could not comment without instructions
from her client.
The ledger contains no evidence that the Express group, or
Whittamore or other private investigators it hired, engaged in
the kind of deeply intrusive reporting practices, such as phone
and computer hacking, for which journalists working for UK
newspapers owned by Rupert Murdoch now face investigation and
potential criminal charges.
The Express's hiring of private detectives was acknowledged
in January by a lawyer for the newspaper group who appeared at a
public hearing before Lord Justice Brian Leveson, who was
appointed by Britain's coalition government to conduct a
sweeping public inquiry into journalists' methods and the
relationship between British media, police and politicians.
The ledger submitted to Leveson does not identify what kind
of specific information the Express paid Whittamore to dig up.
A report issued in 2006 by Britain's Information
Commissioner, who investigates breaches of UK privacy law, said
that 305 journalists had been identified as Whittamore customers
who were "driving the illegal trade in confidential personal
information."
In testimony before Leveson's inquiry, Nicole Patterson, a
lawyer for Express Newspapers, said that the newspapers'
management had tried to match payments to private eyes with
specific stories. "But even when we were able to marry up the
dates and stories, it's impossible to tell from the article that
appeared in the newspaper what information was gathered,"
Patterson testified.
Patterson told the inquiry that the company's internal
inquiries had determined that "more often than not", the amount
paid to a private investigator for a specific assignment "was
75 pounds, 80 pounds, 100 pounds. It's very little money."
But records examined by Reuters show that in several
specific cases, including high-profile ones, the Express group
paid much larger sums to a Whittamore company.
The records show that in August 2004, for example, the
publisher paid 2,687.81 pounds (including Value Added Tax) to JJ
Services, described to the Leveson inquiry as a Whittamore
company, for information on a target identified as "Blankett."
This is an apparent reference to David Blunkett, who at the time
served as Home Secretary, the British government minister in
charge of internal security.
A few days before the newspaper group commissioned the
private detective's "Blankett" inquiries, Rupert Murdoch's News
of the World tabloid, which was shuttered last July amid growing
scandal over its reporting tactics, had published an expose of
an alleged affair between Blunkett and the publisher of the
Spectator, a political magazine.
Blunkett told Reuters that he had not been aware that the
Express group had commissioned Whittamore to gather information
on him, but added: "Nothing would surprise me."
Other records show that in September 2007, the Express group
paid 963.50 pounds to JJ Services for information on 'P Wilby'.
This is an apparent reference to Peter Wilby, a former editor of
New Statesman magazine who writes press criticism.
According to the records, the payment was made shortly after
Wilby published an article in The Guardian castigating British
newspapers, including the Daily Express, for excesses in their
coverage of the saga of Madeline McCann, a three year-old girl
who went missing while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Wilby said he had not been aware that the Express group had
commissioned a private eye to dig up information on him. He said
he assumed this must have been related to his criticism of the
newspaper's McCann coverage.
Wilby acknowledged that he had been "particularly rude about
the Express." He said it now appears that tabloids like the
Express used private detectives to dig up material on "anybody
who is in the news or who displeased them."
The payment records indicate that someone at the Express
group also commissioned Whittamore to collect information on
people connected with the owners of two UK newspaper groups
which compete with the Express.
A February, 2005 ledger entry shows that the Express group
paid Whittamore 2150.25 pounds for information on someone
identified as "Rothermere". Newspaper data banks show that in
succeeding months, the Express published unflattering articles
about the personal life and family history of Lord Rothermere,
the hereditary House of Lords member who heads Associated
Newspapers, publisher of Express Newspapers' most direct
competitors, the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday newspapers.
An Associated Newspapers representative said the company had
no comment.
Another entry in the payment records shows that in March
2007, the Express group paid Whittamore 1,151.50 pounds to
collect information on someone named "Amiel". A few days before
the payment was made, the Express ran an unflattering profile of
Barbara Amiel Black, a writer and wife of Lord Conrad Black,
former owner of London's Daily Telegraph, who at the time was
about to go on trial in Chicago on fraud charges. Amiel had no
immediate comment. Black is currently in a U.S. prison.
Other entries in the Express group payment records show that
the company paid Whittamore to collect information on someone
named "Ciccone" in January 2006, shortly before the Daily
Express published an article about the personal life of pop
singer Madonna, whose family name is Ciccone. A publicist for
Madonna did not respond to a request for comment.
The media group paid Whittamore a modest 246.75 pounds for
information on someone named "Middleton" shortly before
publishing an article claiming that Britain's Prince William
"had some explaining to do" to girlfriend Kate Middleton (now
William's wife and Duchess of Cambridge) after he supposedly was
"caught kissing" a former pop singer. A spokesperson said
Britain's Royal Family had no comment.
(Reporting By Mark Hosenball)