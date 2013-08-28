BRIEF-Truckers Swift and Knight to merge - WSJ
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 27 MelbourneIT, an Australian Internet service provider that sells and manages domain names including Twitter.com and NYTimes, said on Tuesday the credentials of a reseller had been used improperly to change domain settings and hack into sites including the NYTimes.com.
Officials at The New York Times identified MelbourneIT as its domain name registrar and the primary victim of hacking by supporters of the Syrian government and warned its employees to stop sending sensitive e-mails from their corporate accounts.
MelbourneIT spokesman Tony Smith said the company restored the correct domain name settings, changed the password on the compromised account, and locked the records to prevent further alterations.
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ
April 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.