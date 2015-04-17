April 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - More Hollywood
movies in 2014 featured one or more lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender (LGBT) characters than in the previous year, but
those roles were mostly minor and stereotypical, said
researchers.
GLAAD, a U.S. organisation that researches and promotes LGBT
issues in media, found that 17.5 percent of 114 films released
last year by major studios included characters who identified as
LGBT, compared to 16.7 percent in 2013.
"Every year after analyzing the studios' theatrically
released films, we struggle to find the silver lining," GLAAD's
president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in the report.
"For every standout LGBT role, there seem to be two others
that either barely register or present us as jokes or offensive
caricatures."
In reviewing movies from a number of major studios,
including 20th Century Fox, Lionsgate, Universal Pictures and
Warner Brothers, for its annual Studio Responsibility Index,
GLAAD said there has been little improvement since it issued its
first report in 2013.
Among LGBT actors, gay males had by far the highest
representation in Hollywood films (65 percent), followed by
bisexuals (30 percent) and lesbians (10 percent), while the
study found no transgender characters in last year's big
productions.
The most inclusive major studio was Warner Brothers, with 7
LGBT-inclusive films out of the 22 films it released in 2014,
said the report.
TV BETTER THAN FILMS
When it comes to creating LGBT roles, television is
outperforming Hollywood, according to the report, which said
that TV's portrayal of the LGBT community makes that found in
films appear "shockingly outdated."
In films, most LGBT characters had minor roles that often
relied on stereotypes, GLAAD noted.
"Hollywood must recognize that LGBT people are worthy of
depictions crafted with care and humanity, and we should be part
of the stories they tell," said Ellis.
(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Lisa Anderson)