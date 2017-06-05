BRIEF-Capri Global Capital seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 7.50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to convert loan into equity for amount upto 30 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
- Source link: (bit.ly/2rAcFgw)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* Seeks members' nod to convert loan into equity for amount upto 30 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Indicative market rates Call Money 06.10-06.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.17 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR --.-- pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.17 pct 14 DAY 06.40 pct 1 MONTH 06.46 pct 3 MONTH 06.54 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.455 pct(12