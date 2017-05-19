GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
- Source link: (bit.ly/2qCDr7r)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 19 India's Tata Motors Ltd said on Monday it had no plans to list its luxury British car brand Jaguar Land Rover after Bloomberg reported that the automaker was considering an initial public offering of the unit.