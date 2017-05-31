BRIEF-Syndicate Bank gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 bln rupees
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
- Source link: (bit.ly/2scpZb1)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company