BRIEF-Quess Corp signs deal to acquire 46 pct equity in Heptagon Technologies
* Says signed agreement to acquire 46 percent equity in Heptagon Technologies Pvt Ltd on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rUx4R3) Further company coverage:
- Source link: (bit.ly/2rNK9Ii)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says signed agreement to acquire 46 percent equity in Heptagon Technologies Pvt Ltd on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rUx4R3) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 22 India's July soyoil futures rose on Thursday, tracking rival Malaysian palm on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange.