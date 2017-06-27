BRIEF-Rolls-Royce says engine affected AirAsia X flight D7237
* Since event affecting AirAsia X flight D7237, co has worked closely with airline, other relevant partners, authorities to understand cause
- Source link: (bit.ly/2tgRBiZ)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
