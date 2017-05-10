Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- JUN 20, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 20 Nagpur, June 20 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses and high moisture content arrival also affected sentiment. About 1,000 of gram and 800 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * G