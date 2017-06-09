BRIEF-Euro Ceramics says ICICI Bank cuts stake in co by 2.24 pct to 3.41 pct
* Says ICICI Bank cuts stake in co by 2.24 percent to 3.41 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tzHORH) Further company coverage:
- Source link: (bit.ly/2s9uJkG)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
