BRIEF-India's Moryo Industries to consider appointment of Shyamsingh as CFO
* Says to consider appointment of Shyamsingh as CFO Source text - (http://bit.ly/2t1xtB6) Further company coverage:
- Source link: (bit.ly/2rWcPyH)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says to consider appointment of Shyamsingh as CFO Source text - (http://bit.ly/2t1xtB6) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 23 While Afghanistan celebrate their lofty status as a test-playing nation, far away in Mumbai, head coach Lalchand Rajput is busy plotting how to instil a five-day temperament into a team more attuned to the hard-hitting nature of limited-overs cricket.