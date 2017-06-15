Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- JUN 23, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-June 23 Nagpur, June 23 (Reuters) – Groundnut oil in edible section suffered heavily today in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by good arrival from producing region like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada and weak trend there. Besides, sufficient stocks and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OI