BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
-- Source link: bloom.bg/2laP1FX
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
May 29 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE001A14QF8 HDFC 180D 30-May-17 99.9827 6.3156 1 25 99.9827