By Ronald Grover
April 18 One of the media industry's most
influential investors, Gordon Crawford, intends to retire by the
end of 2012 after more than four decades in the business,
according to a person familiar with his decision.
Investors often look to the low-key but hard-hitting senior
vice-president of Capital Research and Management Co in Los
Angeles, which as of its latest filing owned $12.3 billion of
media stock, as a financial bellwether.
Capital Research is the manager of the American Funds family
of mutual funds. Among the company's largest holdings are Time
Warner Inc, News Corp, Comcast and
DirecTV.
News of Crawford's retirement was unexpected.
Crawford believes after 41 years "it's just time" to step
away, the source told Reuters in an email.
His departure will be most felt by the media moguls he
counseled.
A regular at The Allen & Co summer retreat for media
executives, Crawford counts Liberty Media chairman John Malone
and Internet company IAC chairman Barry Diller as friends.
Crawford's sale of nearly $1.9 billion of Capital's Walt
Disney Co stock signaled the market's broader loss of
confidence in then-Disney CEO Michael Eisner in 2001.
Crawford persuaded fishing buddy Ted Turner to sell Turner
Broadcasting in 1996 to Time Warner, and in 2002 pressured AOL
Time Warner chairman Steve Case into leaving the company after
Capital lost more than $7 billion on its holdings.
A private person, Crawford rarely gives interviews. He made
an exception in 2008, when he blasted then-Yahoo Inc
CEO Jerry Yang for an "unrealistic" valuation for the company
that drove away billionaire suitor Carl Icahn.
Capital owned 16 percent of Yahoo at the time.
Known to friends as "Gordy," he was the architect behind
Lions Gate Entertainment's strategy of "rolling up"
smaller studios, including its acquisition last year of Summit
Entertainment, which produced the "Twilight" vampire movies.
Crawford sided with Lions Gate Entertainment management in
2010, voting Capital's 9.1 percent stake against Icahn's slate
of directors as the billionaire investor attempted to wage a
proxy battle against the independent studio.
The source did not specify Crawford's plans after retiring.
But the investor has recently devoted increasing time to
public-interest causes. He is chairman of Southern California
Public Radio and has recruited other media executives to its
board. He is also vice-chairman of the Nature Conservancy.
Crawford has also begun investing in media companies on his
own. In April, he joined a group that invested $128 million in
Legendary Pictures, which produced "The Dark Knight" and other
big-budget films for Warner Brothers.
Spokespeople for Capital were not available for comment.