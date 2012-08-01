* Moynihan "baffled" by Lehrer's reckless behavior
* Expects plagiarism scandals to recur
By Christine Kearney
NEW YORK, Aug 1 Journalist Michael Moynihan did
not have to read past the first chapter of writer Jonah Lehrer's
best-selling book "Imagine: How Creativity Works" to realize the
high-profile writer had fabricated some of its material, namely
quotes from Bob Dylan.
Yet even after Moynihan exposed Lehrer's misquotations,
causing the 31-year-old Rhodes scholar, neuroscientist,
columnist, and nonfiction writer to resign from a staff position
at The New Yorker magazine and issue an apology this week, he is
still mystified by Lehrer's reckless behavior.
"I am honestly baffled by it," Moynihan, who has exposed
other cases of plagiarism and fabrications in other books and
articles, told Reuters in an interview.
"I have never quite figured out why people do it and I find
it endlessly fascinating, especially in the case of Jonah
Lehrer, where the quotes were, so, kind of, insignificant. It
was so unnecessary."
The psychology behind writers who fabricated or plagiarized
material, from journalists Stephen Glass and Jayson Blair to
authors such as James Frey, suggests that these individuals
succumb to ambition.
"There are brilliant people who are capable of independent,
excellent, ethical work who seem addicted to praise that comes
from high achievement," said Roy Peter Clark, of the Poynter
Institute, a non-profit school for journalism in Florida.
The quick career rise of Lehrer, who had been compared to
writer Malcolm Gladwell and had published three books, likely
contributed to his downfall, said Clark, because he set up such
high early expectations.
Lehrer's literary agent, Andrew Wylie, said the author was
not giving interviews or making any further statements.
Moynihan, 37, spent three-and-a-half weeks pursuing Lehrer
with "a lot" of emails and phone calls asking about the
authenticity of the Dylan quotes for an article for online
publication Tablet.
After previous allegations that Lehrer had reused his own
material, Moynihan was first troubled in Lehrer's book by a
well-know Dylan remark. Lehrer wrote in his book Dylan once
said, "God, I'm glad I'm not me," he said. "I'm glad I'm not
that." But Moynihan could not find any verifiable reference for
that additional last sentence -- "I'm glad I'm not that."
Soon more troubling misquotes emerged, including a Dylan
quote about his inspiration for songs - "I just write them.
There's no great message. Stop asking me to explain" that Lehrer
said was mined from the Dylan documentary "Don't Look Back." But
Moynihan could find no record of the entire quote.
After stonewalling Moynihan's requests, Lehrer has now
admitted to lying to Moynihan by initially telling him that the
quotes were authentic and taken from archival interview footage
provided by Dylan's representatives.
In his statement Lehrer said, "This was a lie spoken in a
moment of panic" and explained "The quotes in question either
did not exist, were unintentional misquotations, or represented
improper combinations of previously existing quotes."
DYLAN WAS HIS DOWNFALL
Moynihan, a Dylan fan, said the fact that Lehrer had chosen
Dylan to misquote made it even easier to verify.
"Dylan is a guy that not only is famously reticent about
giving interviews, but his fans are famously psychotic about
these things," he said. "It was an incredibly stupid thing to
do."
The case has sparked commotion in the media and publishing
worlds, especially since it involved top-shelf brands like The
New Yorker and Lehrer's publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. The
latter immediately halted shipments of the physical books and
e-book sales for "Imagine."
But Moynihan and others doubt the Lehrer case will prompt
meaningful changes to prevent such fabrications at media outlets
and publishers, many of which are struggling to build
profitable business models for the digital age.
"This has happened so many times in the past and I have
never seen movement," Moynihan said. "The publishing industry is
getting killed in a lot of ways....I don't expect they will be
adding staff to more rigorously factcheck books."
While the Internet makes it easier for writers to cut and
paste, digital technology also makes it easier to track down
fraudulent writing, experts say.
"If anything, people are publishing stuff a thousand times
faster with fewer checks on facts because of the nature of being
first on the Internet," Moynihan said.
Former New York Times reporter Jayson Blair wrote in The
Daily Beast this week that the Internet was more of a temptation
to copy today than when he admitted to plagiarism in 2003.
NO DETERRENT
None of the major publishing houses contacted by Reuters
would comment on who is primarily responsible for fact-checking
nonfiction books.
Michael Aloisi, the founder of small publishing house
AuthorMike Ink, said most book contracts will state that the
author is responsible for the legality of the book's content.
"A publisher could take action to pursue damages, but unless
they really want to make an example out of him, most likely they
won't," Aloisi said via email.
He said that James Frey signed a lucrative book deal with
HarperCollins the year after his book "A Million Little Pieces"
published by Random House was exposed as a fraud.
"That hardly seems like a deterrent to me," Aliosi said.
"Hopefully though, the more people that do get caught like
Lehrer, the more writers will think twice about making something
up."
Moynihan's own motivation was the pursuit of fairness.
"People don't like cheaters and this job that we do is at
times very frustrating," he said. "But at no time have I ever
decided, 'Well you know what, screw this, I am going to make
this work and I am going to cut corners,' - I just don't think
it is fair."
Still to this day he hasn't read past the first chapter of
Lehrer's book. Nor does he have any illusions about his own
sudden fame and future.
"I challenge anybody out there to name the person who
exposed Stephen Glass. I actually can't," Moynihan said,
referring to the journalist, who fabricated articles at The New
Republic in the nineties.
"So this will all disappear very quickly, which is fine by
me," he added.
