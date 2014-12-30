BRUSSELS Dec 30 The number of journalists who
died in targeted killings, bomb attacks or shootings around the
world rose to 118 in 2014 from 105 the year before, the
International Federation of Journalists said on Tuesday.
Another 17 died in accidents or natural disasters while on
assignment, according to the Brussels-based IFJ, which says it
is the world's largest journalists' organisation.
Pakistan was the most dangerous country for the media, with
14 journalists killed. Next was Syria, where 12 died.
Nine killings each occurred in Afghanistan and the
Palestinian territories, the federation said. Eight journalists
each were killed in Iraq and Ukraine.
Among those killed were American journalists James Foley and
Steven Sotloff. Both were beheaded by Islamic State militants,
who have seized parts of Syria and Iraq.
The IFJ said its figures were a reminder of the growing
threats to journalists, and it called on governments to make
protecting members of the media a priority.
"It is time for action in the face of unprecedented threats
to journalists who are targeted not only to restrict the free
flow of information, but increasingly as leverage to secure huge
ransoms and political concessions through sheer violence," IFJ
President Jim Boumelha said.
"As a result, some media organisations are weary of sending
reporters to war zones out of fear for their safety, even of
using material gathered by freelancers in these areas. Failure
to improve media safety will adversely impact the coverage of
war which will be poorer for lack of independent witnesses," he
said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Larry King)