UPDATE 1-U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.:
* It is somewhat easier for Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM to consider paying out a dividend with the current level of copper prices than it was five months ago, Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki told Parkiet daily
* "KGHM is a dividend paying company and we want shareholders to maximise the benefits from owning our shares," he said
* The company plans to update its strategy on April 30
* KGHM has reasons to believe that 2017 will be better in terms of copper prices than 2016, but the improvement will not be large enough to consider larger investment, Domagalski-Labedzki said (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
CANNES, France, May 28 "The Square", a Swedish movie about the curator of a museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art was awarded the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.