PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Dec 20 President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to create an infrastructure "task force" that will help carry out the ambitious federal spending program he intends to undertake upon taking office, The Washington Post reported, citing several individuals briefed on his plans.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Doina Chiacu)
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Regulator concerned about reduced competition and innovation