April 8 A six-year-old online news startup has
agreed to buy the Anchorage Daily News, the largest daily
newspaper in Alaska, from the McClatchy Co for $34
million, the two companies announced on Tuesday.
The sale of the newspaper to Alaska Dispatch Publishing
marks the first time a local news upstart has purchased the
local daily newspaper in its market.
Alice Rogoff, publisher of the online-only Alaska Dispatch,
said the deal was meant to serve Alaskans, many of whom still
read a print newspaper.
"Advertisers still view it as a useful medium," she said.
Rogoff, a former chief financial officer of U.S. News and
World Report, said Alaska Dispatch plans to produce more news in
print and online with the purchase of the newspaper.
McClatchy, based in Sacramento, California, said it decided
to sell the paper, which has daily circulation of 42,293 and
Sunday circulation of 46,354, after being approached by Rogoff.
Pat Talamantes, McClatchy's president and chief executive
office, said in a statement that the newspaper is profitable.
"We weren't looking to sell the Daily News, but after
Alaska Dispatch Publishing approached us, we saw advantages to
local ownership in this case and opportunities for consolidation
that would strengthen both news organizations," Talamantes said.
Several daily newspapers have changed hands over the past 12
months including The Washington Post, which sold to Amazon
founder Jeff Bezos for $250 million, and The Boston
Globe, which was purchased by financier and Boston Red Sox owner
John Henry for $70 million.
Newspapers have been racked with challenges over the past
decade as more and more people forsake print editions in favor
of online editions. Even as online readership has increased,
advertising rates have not kept pace with print editions and
publishers have struggled with falling revenues.
Alaska Dispatch was co-founded by Tony Hopfinger, Amanda
Coyne and Todd Hopfinger in 2008. Rogoff became the majority
owner in 2009.
The deal, which is expected to close in May, includes the
Anchorage Daily News, its website and the newspaper's real
estate. After the purchase is completed, Alaska Dispatch will
sell the real estate assets to a private local buyer.
McClatchy said that following the sale, it will publish 29
daily newspapers in 28 U.S. markets in 14 states.
Kevin McClatchy, the company's chairman, said: "This sale
not only makes sense from a local ownership perspective, but it
also allows McClatchy to focus more resources on accelerating
our digital transformation to better serve our communities."
